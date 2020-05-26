Colorado’s teachers union says educators must be included in discussions about next school year

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Sunnyside Elementary School fourth-grader Miriam Amacker does school work in her room at her family’s home in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Education Association said educators must be included in discussions to formulate a plan for next school year and the CEA will form a committee to give guidance to school districts and the state.

Amie Baca-Oehlert, the union’s president, said she will participate in a national committee to formulate a plan for next school year. Once that panel wraps up, a committee formed by the CEA will meet to formulate a local plan to fit the needs of educators and students and share that information with districts across the state.

Baca-Oehlert said the biggest concern right now is the unknown — parents, educators and students do not know what next school year will look like.

Baca-Oehlert said next year will likely be a blend of in-person and e-learning, a format DPS recently said it’ll likely see district-wide next fall. She said educators across the state have concerns about inequities occurring during e-learning.

“Many of our students have had great barriers when it comes to accessing remote learning, whether that’s from lack of technology, lack of internet service. We also know we have students that are in home environments that are not safe or healthy or conducive to remote learning. Or we have situation where parents that are working and can’t be home to guide or help their students through remote learning. So we have some great disparities on how students are able to access or participate in remote learning,” said Baca-Oehlert.

Baca-Oehlert said some school districts in Colorado are not asking for teacher input as they work out a plan for next school year and the CEA is concerned.

“Educator voices must be included in the conversation. We are seeing right now that they aren’t being included in some districts and that’s concerning. No one knows their classroom better than the classroom teacher,” said Baca-Oehlert

Baca-Oehlert said while districts should be preparing now for next school year, she said districts should not make a final decision right now because the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve in Colorado. In the meantime, she said parents should come up with contingency plans and potential child care so families are prepared when districts make final decisions later in the summer.