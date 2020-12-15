Colorado’s share of COVID-19 deaths is less than its share of U.S. population

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-19 deaths make up a smaller percentage of the nation’s total than its population. Relatively speaking, this is positive news.

The United States passed a grim pandemic landmark today with over 300,000 deaths nationwide due to the novel coronavirus.

States with high populations have predictably the largest share of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths. New York has the highest share with 12% of the total, followed by Texas and California. Together, these three states contain more than one-fourth of the total U.S. COVID-19 deaths.

Colorado has seen 3,958 deaths among COVID-19 cases, or 1.3% of the U.S. total.

This means the state has performed relatively well in reducing deaths. Colorado has 1.7% of the U.S. population – 25% greater than its share of COVID deaths.