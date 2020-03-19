Alert
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blast of wind, snow heading to Denver
Watch
Channel 2 News at 4:00

Colorado’s fourth coronavirus death reported in Crowley County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Crowley County man with coronavirus has died, health officials said Thursday. It is the fourth such death reported in Colorado.

The man was elderly and had multiple chronic health issues, according to the Otero County Health Department, which also oversees Crowley County.

Richard Ritter, the executive director of the OCHD, said his staff is investigating and ordering quarantines.

Three other coronavirus deaths have been reported in Colorado: two in El Paso County and one in Weld County.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories