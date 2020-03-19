Colorado’s fourth coronavirus death reported in Crowley County

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Crowley County man with coronavirus has died, health officials said Thursday. It is the fourth such death reported in Colorado.

The man was elderly and had multiple chronic health issues, according to the Otero County Health Department, which also oversees Crowley County.

Richard Ritter, the executive director of the OCHD, said his staff is investigating and ordering quarantines.

Three other coronavirus deaths have been reported in Colorado: two in El Paso County and one in Weld County.