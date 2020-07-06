Colorado’s Emergency Operation Center distributed thousands of masks and face shields and over 1,700 vials of Remdesivir in June

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Personal protective equipment (PPE) and remdesivir, an antiviral drug being tested as a treatment for COVID-19, was distributed to many health care facilities by the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in June.

Local emergency management, public health offices, senior facilities and home care sites in 34 counties received over 10,000 N95 type masks, almost 4,000 face shields, nearly 16,000 surgical masks, over 174,000 gowns and other PPE.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent enough remdesivir to treat 290 patients in 10 Colorado hospital systems.

Banner Health: 81 vials

Centura Health: 396 vials

HealthONE: 225 vials

Boulder Community Health: 24 vials

St. Mary Corwin pueblo: 36 vials

Denver Health: 100 vials

SCL: 309 vials

UCHealth: 391 vials

Children’s Hospital of Colorado: 168 vials

Vail Valley Medical Center: 12 vials

FEMA, the State of Colorado and donations from Taiwan provided the following PPE:

8,875 N95 masks

1,880 KN95 masks

15,850 surgical masks

3,960 face shields

174,399 gowns

45,850 gloves

28 bottles of sanitizer

1,565 thermometers

46 temperature stations