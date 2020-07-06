Colorado’s Emergency Operation Center distributed thousands of masks and face shields and over 1,700 vials of Remdesivir in June

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Personal protective equipment (PPE) and remdesivir, an antiviral drug being tested as a treatment for COVID-19, was distributed to many health care facilities by the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in June.
Local emergency management, public health offices, senior facilities and home care sites in 34 counties received over 10,000 N95 type masks, almost 4,000 face shields, nearly 16,000 surgical masks, over 174,000 gowns and other PPE.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent enough remdesivir to treat 290 patients in 10 Colorado hospital systems.
- Banner Health: 81 vials
- Centura Health: 396 vials
- HealthONE: 225 vials
- Boulder Community Health: 24 vials
- St. Mary Corwin pueblo: 36 vials
- Denver Health: 100 vials
- SCL: 309 vials
- UCHealth: 391 vials
- Children’s Hospital of Colorado: 168 vials
- Vail Valley Medical Center: 12 vials
FEMA, the State of Colorado and donations from Taiwan provided the following PPE:
- 8,875 N95 masks
- 1,880 KN95 masks
- 15,850 surgical masks
- 3,960 face shields
- 174,399 gowns
- 45,850 gloves
- 28 bottles of sanitizer
- 1,565 thermometers
- 46 temperature stations