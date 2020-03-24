Colorado’s eighth coronavirus death reported in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s eighth coronavirus death was reported in El Paso County, officials said Monday night.

The patient was a man in his 80s.

“The Public Health team is still investigating how he contracted COVID-19 and any possible contacts he may have had,” El Paso County Public Health officials said.

It is the county’s fourth coronavirus death.

“In light of this tragedy, we continue to combat the spread of this disease in our community. The best way you can help to slow the spread of COVID-19 is by continuing to practice physical distancing, avoiding social gatherings larger than 10 people, & staying home if you are sick,” county health officials said.

Officials have not yet said whether the patient had any underlying health conditions.