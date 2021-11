Colorado’s COVID-19 positivity rate soars to near 10%, hospitals continue to struggle

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 positivity and incidence rates have risen over the last week in Colorado. COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to rise in our state, forcing hospitals to make tough decisions regarding patient care.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,296 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state on Sunday. The current hospitalization numbers are similar to trends from last winter, but beds are much more scarce this time around. The seven-day average ICU bed use is hovering around 90% or higher.

As of Monday, the state’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.49%, which is up from 8.69%. The highest positivity rate in the state over the past seven days is Yuma County with 24.9% positivity.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 36 counties saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity, 24 saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, three counties did not change from last week, and one county administered fewer than 10 tests in the past week.

Colorado’s new COVID-19 case rates are going up as the national rate is falling.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the incidence rates are on the rise over the last seven days.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

1-week positivity rate:

Adams: 10.5% (up from previous week)

Alamosa: 7.6% (down from previous week)

Arapahoe: 9% (up from previous week)

Archuleta: 17.4% (up from previous week)

Baca: 7% (up from previous week)

Bent: 2.8% (same)

Boulder: 6.5% (up from previous week)

Broomfield: 8.8% (up from previous week)

Chaffee: 8.8% (up from previous week)

Cheyenne: 0.0% (down from previous week)

Clear Creek: 7.5% (up from previous week)

Conejos: 12.4% (down from previous week)

Costilla: 17.9% (up from previous week)

Crowley: 1.8% (down from previous week)

Custer: 13.8% (down from previous week)

Delta: 13.5% (down from previous week)

Denver: 6.6% (up from previous week)

Dolores: 5.9% (up from previous week)

Douglas: 11.6% (up from previous week)

Eagle: 14.8% (up from previous week)

Elbert: 11.5% (down from previous week)

El Paso: 12.2% (up from previous week)

Fremont: 12.4% (up from previous week)

Garfield: 9.5% (up from previous week)

Gilpin: 12.4% (up from previous week)

Grand: 8.4% (up from previous week)

Gunnison: 8.4% (down from previous week)

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Huerfano: 10.0% (down from previous week)

Jackson: 5.7% (up from previous week)

Jefferson: 9.3% (same)

Kiowa: 4.1% (down from previous week)

Kit Carson: 0.0% (down from previous week)

Lake: 8.3% (down from previous week)

La Plata: 7.9% (down from previous week)

Larimer: 9.1% (same)

Las Animas: 5.8% (down from previous week)

Lincoln: 4.7% (up from previous week)

Logan: 6.1% (up from previous week)

Mesa: 10% (up from previous week)

Mineral: 9.1% (up from previous week)

Moffat: 10.9% (up from previous week)

Montezuma: 9.2% (down from previous week)

Montrose: 14.3% (down from previous week)

Morgan: 8.4% (down from previous week)

Otero: 6% (up from previous week)

Ouray: 9.6% (up from previous week)

Park: 11.6% (down from previous week)

Phillips: 13.5% (up from previous week)

Pitkin: 5.7% (down from previous week)

Prowers: 10.5% (down from previous week)

Pueblo: 10.7% (up from previous week)

Rio Blanco: 9.8% (down from previous week)

Rio Grande: 7.3% (up from previous week)

Routt: 10.7% (up from previous week)

Saguache: 12.7% (up from previous week)

San Juan: 14.3% (up from previous week)

San Miguel: 5.7% (up from previous week)

Sedgwick: 3.3% (down from previous week)

Summit: 11.6% (down from previous week)

Teller: 10.7% (down from previous week)

Washington: 11.9% (up from previous week)

Weld: 12.6% (up from previous week)

Yuma: 24.9% (up from previous week)