Colorado’s 12th ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus case reported in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A twelfth “presumptive positive” coronavirus case was reported in Colorado Monday night.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the case is a woman in her 30s in Arapahoe County.

The state has not yet provided details about how the woman may have been exposed. The Tri-County Health Department is investigating.

Officials did not say where in Arapahoe County the woman lives.

“Presumptive positive” cases tested positive at the state level and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the state’s 12 cases, four were reported Monday. In addition to the Arapahoe County case, there were new infections reported in Denver, Eagle and Larimer counties.