Colorado woman who watched her mother’s funeral over FaceTime, finally gets to say ‘goodbye’ in person

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Like so many other Coloradans who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19, Tracy Dilka and her sister Teresa had to watch their mother’s funeral over FaceTime.

Dilka’s mother, Marty Evans, passed away on March 31 after contracting COVID-19 the week prior.

In early April, Dilka and her sister (along with a couple of other family members) had to watch Evans’ funeral on their phones over a live stream – given the state’s stay-at-home order, which was in effect at the time.

“It was heartbreaking. The emotions were awful because I couldn’t be there,” Dilka said.

With the state’s travel restrictions more relaxed now, Dilka, her sister and both their husbands traveled three hours east of Weld County on Sunday to St. Francis, Kansas, where Evans was buried.

“It was the first time all four of us had been together since all of this had happened,” Dilka explained. “It was a happy trip! Not a sad trip.”

The sisters placed wind chimes on their mother’s plot, as well as their father’s. Marty Evans was buried next to her husband.

“In my heart I know Mom and Dad are together again and they’re both happy,” Dilka said.

The sisters reminisced about their parents and found themselves smiling from ear to ear.

“I woke up this morning feeling more relaxed. I still miss Mom. But I feel closure and calmer, knowing I got to see where Mom was,” Dilka said on Monday morning.

Marty Evans was 85.