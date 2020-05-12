Colorado woman wants more focus on lesser-known COVID-19 symptoms

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado woman is sharing her struggle with lesser-known COVID-19 symptoms.

Johna Garrison said 28 days ago, she started to have several symptoms that included burning sinuses, diarrhea, headaches and fatigue. She didn’t think she had COVID-19 because she wasn’t showing the symptoms widely linked to the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, the common symptoms are cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Garrison said she didn’t start to show fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing for more than a week. That meant she was potentially exposing others to the virus for days.

“By then, you’ve gone to Target, you’ve gone to the store and you’ve been around your family,” said Garrison.

She was tested and her results came back negative. But by then, she was showing classic coronavirus symptoms, so her doctors treated her as a positive case. She was put on oxygen at home to help her breathe.

The 41-year-old believes her case should serve as an example of why all symptoms associated with COVID-19 should be shared.

According to the Tri-County Health Department, their educational materials list a range of symptoms linked to the coronavirus.

But Garrison says those additional symptoms are not widely talked about and most lists you find from health organizations are limited. She said the more information they share, the more information possible COVID-19 patients have to work with.

“It leads you to the path of knowing you have it,” she said.