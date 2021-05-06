Colorado woman heads to India to support brother fighting COVID-19

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado woman traveled to the center of the current Coronavirus crisis as case numbers continue to rise.

India’s tally has risen to more than 20.6 million cases since the pandemic began. The Health Ministry also reported 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, and experts believe that is an undercount.

Madhoo Seth, owner of Roots Restaurant in Broomfield, boarded a flight to her home country last week to be near her brother who is currently fighting COVID-19 in the intensive care unit in Delhi.

Seth says the fear was palpable as soon as she stepped off the plane in Delhi.

“It’s a very crowded city and at the airport there was hardly any people. It’s a very, very scary feeling. The air itself is very strange, I can never describe that feeling. It felt like a war zone,” said Seth.

Seth says people with loved ones in the hospital arrive at the hospital each day, hoping for any news. There are also potential patients trying to find a hospital bed lined up outside.

“Everybody is wearing a double mask, especially in the hospital. I use double mask, face shield, all geared up,” said Seth.

She says being close to her family puts her at peace, even in a country dealing with such chaos.

“We are very hopeful. The doctor tells us things will be fine. They just told us to have patience, they’re doing their best,” said Seth.

Seth, along with her restaurant and husband, started a fundraiser last week to help bring resources like oxygen to Delhi. She says they have already sent several oxygen concentrators to India and are planning for more.