Colorado woman being sought for failing to quarantine in Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii (KDVR) – The Maui Police Department is looking for a Colorado woman, Ashley Ruth Degraaf, for violating Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order by failing to quarantine.

Degraaf is described as a 31 year old Caucasian female, 5’8” tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Degraaf arrived on Maui from Colorado on May 15, 2020, she acknowledged the 14-day quarantine and indicated she would be staying at a hostel.

Degraaf immediately canceled her reservations at the hostel, the police were contacted.

Degraaf has not responded to police attempts to contact her via the phone number and email address she supplied when she entered Hawaii.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400 or call 9-1-1.

Failure to follow the quarantine order is a misdemeanor and punishable by a maximum fine of $5,000, or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both.