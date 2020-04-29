Colorado will receive $4.4 Million from HUD to prevent COVID-19 spread

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Public housing authorities in Colorado will receive a combined total of $4,449,742 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support preventing, preparing, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in public housing.
“Communities across the Centennial State are hurting as a result of COVID-19, and we must ensure that we are responding to this pandemic,” said Senator Gardner after announcing the funding on Wednesday.
These Colorado housing authorities will receive funding:
- Housing Authority of the City and County of Denver – $874,330
- Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo – $174,462
- Trinidad Housing Authority – $8,050
- Housing Authority of the City of Lamar – $12,932
- Boulder Housing Partners – $185,310
- Housing Authority of the City of Brighton – $32,470
- Las Animas Housing Authority – $14,990
- Housing Authority of the City of Colorado Springs – $283,402
- La Junta Housing Authority – $11,128
- Loveland Housing Authority – $93,710
- Housing Authority of the City of Greeley – $59,104
- Littleton Housing Authority – $59,256
- Delta Housing Authority – $44,398
- Fort Collins Housing Authority – $166,768
- Center Housing Authority – $2,534
- Rocky Ford Housing Authority – $5,298
- Englewood Housing Authority – $47,956
- Lakewood Housing Authority – $156,870
- Arvada Housing Authority – $71,622
- Grand Junction Housing Authority – $184,058
- Aurora Housing Authority – $228,140
- Sheridan Housing Authority – $22,644
- Adams County Housing Authority – $206,080
- Boulder County Housing Authority – $130,274
- Longmont Housing Authority – $69,042
- Housing Authority of the City of Fountain – $26,472
- Jefferson County Housing Authority – $206,520
- Housing Authority of the County of Montezuma – $33,398
- Montrose County Housing Authority – $36,832
- Housing Authority of Weld County – $51,980
- Garfield County Housing Authority – $85,152
- Otero County Housing Authority – $5,610
- Larimer County Housing Authority – $15,034
- Colorado Bluesky Enterprises, Inc. – $10,336
- Colorado Division of Housing – $833,580