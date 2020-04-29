Colorado will receive $4.4 Million from HUD to prevent COVID-19 spread

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Public housing authorities in Colorado will receive a combined total of $4,449,742 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support preventing, preparing, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in public housing.

“Communities across the Centennial State are hurting as a result of COVID-19, and we must ensure that we are responding to this pandemic,” said Senator Gardner after announcing the funding on Wednesday.

These Colorado housing authorities will receive funding:

Housing Authority of the City and County of Denver – $874,330

Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo – $174,462

Trinidad Housing Authority – $8,050

Housing Authority of the City of Lamar – $12,932

Boulder Housing Partners – $185,310

Housing Authority of the City of Brighton – $32,470

Las Animas Housing Authority – $14,990

Housing Authority of the City of Colorado Springs – $283,402

La Junta Housing Authority – $11,128

Loveland Housing Authority – $93,710

Housing Authority of the City of Greeley – $59,104

Littleton Housing Authority – $59,256

Delta Housing Authority – $44,398

Fort Collins Housing Authority – $166,768

Center Housing Authority – $2,534

Rocky Ford Housing Authority – $5,298

Englewood Housing Authority – $47,956

Lakewood Housing Authority – $156,870

Arvada Housing Authority – $71,622

Grand Junction Housing Authority – $184,058

Aurora Housing Authority – $228,140

Sheridan Housing Authority – $22,644

Adams County Housing Authority – $206,080

Boulder County Housing Authority – $130,274

Longmont Housing Authority – $69,042

Housing Authority of the City of Fountain – $26,472

Jefferson County Housing Authority – $206,520

Housing Authority of the County of Montezuma – $33,398

Montrose County Housing Authority – $36,832

Housing Authority of Weld County – $51,980

Garfield County Housing Authority – $85,152

Otero County Housing Authority – $5,610

Larimer County Housing Authority – $15,034

Colorado Bluesky Enterprises, Inc. – $10,336

Colorado Division of Housing – $833,580