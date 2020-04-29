Colorado will receive $4.4 Million from HUD to prevent COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Public housing authorities in Colorado will receive a combined total of $4,449,742 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support preventing, preparing, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in public housing.

“Communities across the Centennial State are hurting as a result of COVID-19, and we must ensure that we are responding to this pandemic,” said Senator Gardner after announcing the funding on Wednesday.

These Colorado housing authorities will receive funding:

  • Housing Authority of the City and County of Denver – $874,330
  • Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo – $174,462
  • Trinidad Housing Authority – $8,050
  • Housing Authority of the City of Lamar – $12,932
  • Boulder Housing Partners – $185,310
  • Housing Authority of the City of Brighton – $32,470
  • Las Animas Housing Authority – $14,990
  • Housing Authority of the City of Colorado Springs – $283,402
  • La Junta Housing Authority – $11,128
  • Loveland Housing Authority – $93,710
  • Housing Authority of the City of Greeley – $59,104
  • Littleton Housing Authority – $59,256
  • Delta Housing Authority – $44,398
  • Fort Collins Housing Authority – $166,768
  • Center Housing Authority – $2,534
  • Rocky Ford Housing Authority – $5,298
  • Englewood Housing Authority – $47,956
  • Lakewood Housing Authority – $156,870
  • Arvada Housing Authority – $71,622
  • Grand Junction Housing Authority – $184,058
  • Aurora Housing Authority – $228,140
  • Sheridan Housing Authority – $22,644
  • Adams County Housing Authority – $206,080
  • Boulder County Housing Authority – $130,274
  • Longmont Housing Authority – $69,042
  • Housing Authority of the City of Fountain – $26,472
  • Jefferson County Housing Authority – $206,520
  • Housing Authority of the County of Montezuma – $33,398
  • Montrose County Housing Authority – $36,832
  • Housing Authority of Weld County – $51,980
  • Garfield County Housing Authority – $85,152
  • Otero County Housing Authority – $5,610
  • Larimer County Housing Authority – $15,034
  • Colorado Bluesky Enterprises, Inc. – $10,336
  • Colorado Division of Housing – $833,580

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories