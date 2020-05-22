Colorado Veterans Project virtual day of giving in lieu of postponed Memorial Day Run/March

DENVER (KDVR) — The president of the Colorado Veterans Project, Todd Youngblood, says they are hosting a live Facebook event where you can donate since their Memorial Day run/march has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

“Normally we’d be getting ready for our Memorial Day run and march, an event for the Colorado Veterans Project that typically raises about $40,000. And gets about 50,000 pounds of food donated each year,” Youngblood said.

“We can’t hold that event this year. It’s been pushed to later on in the year. So now we have to be creative and figure out another way to still raise the awareness of these issues that are going on and raise some funds so we can buy food to help our veterans in need.”

Youngblood told KWGN about their live Facebook post to help raise funds and where you can go to donate.

From their page: “Tune in on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25th, for a special online tribute event with Facebook LIVE interviews from our community’s Veterans, nonprofit leaders, and more. Colorado Veterans Project is teaming up to raise money and support Veterans & their Families impacted by COVID-19.”