Colorado vaccine distribution gets a trial run

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Unified Coordination Center conducted a vaccine distribution exercise across the state Tuesday.

A batch of “mock” vaccine came into Denver International Airport and was transported to a hospital in Vail. The exercise simulated what will happen with the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine that is expected in Colorado next week.

The mock vaccine was packed in a thermal shipping container to keep it at -75 degrees Celsius.

Brigadier General Scott Sherman is the Director of the Colorado Vaccine Distribution Taskforce. He says a courier service and the Colorado National Guard worked to transport the shipment to the hospital where it was placed in an ultra-cold freezer and stored.

Every move must be electronically documented. “Our biggest concern is making sure it’s kept at -75 degrees Celsius,” Sherman said.

The exercise is designed to help identify any areas that can be improved. The state will share any findings later in the week.