Colorado unemployment filings nearing 420K

DENVER (KDVR) — Since the coronavirus outbreak began nearly 420,000 people in Colorado have filed for unemployment benefits, the state labor department said Thursday.

Colorado’s unemployment numbers for the week of April 26:

1,313 people filed applications for unemployment benefits, down from 79,290 the week before

Self-employed and gig workers accounted for about a third of the applications

The state distributed $150.4 million in unemployment benefits, $65.6 million was covered by the federal government

The state paid out an average of $19 million in benefits every week during the great recession.

On the national level, about 1 in 5 Americans who had been employed in February have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.