Colorado treasurer calls for looser ventilator repair restrictions

Service Manager Keith Wilson tests a TV100 ventilator at medical equipment manufacturer Bio-Med Devices in Guilford, Conn. on Sunday, March 29, 2020. The company, working seven days a week, has signed a contract to produce ventilators for the state. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, along 4 other state treasurers and the Public Interest Group (PIRG), are asking ventilator manufacturers to remove restrictions on fixing the life-saving devices.

“Our hospitals are working hard to keep every existing ventilator in service,” said Colorado Treasurer Dave Young.

“Anything to expedite the ability to repair current ventilators is critical to saving lives, in Colorado and across the country.”

The 5 state treasurers sent a letter to manufacturers, asking for a release of proprietary repair manuals, service keys, schematics and repair software. This empowers in-house biomedical technicians at hospitals to make timely repairs.

Medtronic, GE, Fisher & Paykal and other manufacturers have already released essential repair information.

The United States has approximately 170,000 ventilators, some need repair to become operational. The American Hospital Association estimates 960,000 people may need ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

iFixit, an online provider for service information, is organizing ventilator service information so that technicians can quickly find the information they need.