Colorado testing half as many as in November

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans must be feeling better at large considering the state is now seeing about half as many COVID-19 tests as it was just a few months ago.

The COVID-19 vaccination program is coinciding with a drop both in the number of daily tests performed and the number of daily outbreaks happening across the state.

Tests are given in both state-run clinics and in private provider settings. The combined number of both peaked in late November at the largest Colorado case surge in the history of the pandemic.

Data Desk found the average daily tests given during the seven days of the November peak, then compared it to the average of the same seven days each following month.

During the peak, Nov. 20 – 27, Colorado performed 51,243 tests on average each day.

The last seven days have seen half the number of tests performed, with 25,578 daily tests performed between Feb. 15 and 22.

Outbreak averages show promising news as well. Colorado is seeing the same number of daily COVID-19 outbreaks as the lowest points of last summer.

Outbreaks occur when two or more COVID cases are found in the same place within two weeks of each other.

Data Desk took the daily counts in groups of seven for a rolling daily average.

On Valentine’s Day, Colorado had a 7-day daily outbreak average of 3.5.

The last time the state had that low of an outbreak average was July 1, 2020, when the 7-day average was 3.3 daily outbreaks.