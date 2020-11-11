Colorado testing centers in high demand as COVID statewide positivity rate nears 12%

DENVER (KDVR) — Testing centers are reporting an increased demand statewide as a higher percentage of those being tested are diagnosed with COVID-19.

The alarming trend that has hospital administrators bracing for a potential shortage of ICU beds. More than 1.3 million people in Colorado have been tested since the pandemic began, according to state officials.

“Some of our weekend events — we’ve had wait times of over an hour,” said Tracy Scott with Denver Public Health. “We’re testing several hundred people at those events.”

Scott said more patients— both with symptoms and without symptoms— are being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We’re making sure that we’re putting ourselves in neighborhoods where resources are more limited,” she said.

State labs reported a one-day total of 7,436 test results on Nov. 10. Private labs tallied 24,918 in the same 24-hour period. That’s a total of 32,354 resulted tests statewide in one day. The daily test count record in Colorado was reported on Nov. 6 at 37,697.

Out of everyone tested in Colorado, 11.66% were positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 10.

The high number in case count is reflected is what is witnessed at testing centers in communities across the Denver metro. A Federal Heights resident named Vicki, who lives across the street from the Water World traffic jam, said more traffic was experienced stating Monday.

Many testing options are free and some don’t require appointments. For rapid tests, same-day results tend to be the norm. Currently, Denver Public Health is telling patients they’ll need to wait three to five business days to know if they are positive or negative.