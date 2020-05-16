Colorado teachers reflect on the school year halted by coronavirus

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The last week of school is always bittersweet, but this is not the way it’s ever supposed to end.

This year, there are no hugs or end-of-year parties.

Coronavirus brought the school year to an abrupt halt.

“I’ve never cried so much. The hardest part is just not saying goodbye,” said Diana Martin-Gruenler, a third grade teacher at Peakview Elementary School in the Cherry Creek School District.

Martin-Gruenler and other teachers at the school got to say a quick farewell to some of their students this week as parents pulled up in cars to pick up items left inside the building when classes were suddenly canceled.

The goodbyes were brief and filled with tears.

“That was so hard. I was OK until I walked away and you just think about what you lost, and all that time,” said Martin-Gruenler.

Martin-Gruenler, known as Mrs. MG to her students, has been a teacher for 36 years.

For the past two months, her third grade class and many others have met in a virtual classroom. Educators like Mrs. MG are tasked not only with teaching, but with helping students navigate this new coronavirus world via remote learning.

“I will say, in the beginning I didn’t get through it without tears sometimes. I just wanted to hug them,” Mrs. MG said.

Mrs. MG finally returned to her real classroom for the first time this week and it was the class’ calendar on the wall that brought her to tears.

The calendar was stuck on Thursday, March 12.

“That was the last day the room was full of kids and silly things. I’ve never cried so much. The hardest part is just not saying goodbye,” she said.

No one knows when students will return to their schools. Teachers are already preparing for remote learning in the fall.

“That is my nightmare. That’s what I wake up at 2 or 3 in the morning scared about and thinking about. The kids who were behind, I worry about them coming back and being where they need to be,” Mrs. MG said.

At this point, no Colorado school districts have ruled out remote learning in the fall and many are now beginning to evaluate what worked and what did not.

“I think remote learning has a place but I think we need to narrow it down to what works best. We were grasping at straws,” Mrs. MG said.

However, right now, Mrs. MG is trying not to worry. Instead she’s focused on saying farewell to a third grade class who was robbed of time together, and with a teacher who will never forget them.

“I just want them to know how much I love them and miss them and this is not the way it’s supposed to be,” she said.