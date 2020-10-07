Colorado State University now the state’s third largest outbreak

DENVER (KDVR) — Last week’s COVID-19 outbreak at Colorado State University in Fort Collins has made the school Colorado’s third largest outbreak to date. Universities have now become the state’s largest outbreak source by a large margin and produced as many positive cases as the residents of healthcare facilities.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly update covers the week leading up to Oct. 7. In the last week, a coronavirus outbreak at CSU tied to several Greek houses has propelled it to the front of Colorado’s outbreak sources.

Health authorities have not recorded any deaths from the university outbreaks.

These outbreak totals consider all attendees, staff and residents who have tested positive in lab-confirmed tests for COVID-19. Outbreaks are considered any event where two or more infections have come from the same area in a given time window.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, correctional facilities had created the greatest amount of positive cases as single outbreak sources.

That changed when the University of Colorado Boulder outbreak in mid-September produced enough positive cases for the university and Boulder County to implement some of the heaviest restrictions on students to date.

Besides CU Boulder outbreak, which has created over 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases, only the Sterling Correctional Facility outbreak has created more positives than Colorado State University.

Together, the university outbreaks have led to just under 2,000 confirmed cases – more than the other top ten outbreaks combined and as many as healthcare residents.

Colleges and universities have produced more positive cases than any other source, but a great share of COVID-19 outbreaks over the last week have come from offices and indoor work spaces.