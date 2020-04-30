Colorado State Parks extend campground closure until at least May 4

DENVER (KDVR) — Many spring and summer camping plans are on hold in Colorado because of closures due to the coronavirus.

Campgrounds at Colorado State Parks are currently closed through at least May 4. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Bridget Kochel, that date could get extended.

“We really can’t predict what summer plans are going to look like right now because we’re at the liberty of this virus,” she said.

Campers who currently hold reservations for affected dates can receive a full refund.

“We’re in the situation right now of talking about what would reopening of parks and camping look like,” Kochel said. “What I would recommend is that people be flexible — that they really research park closures and county closures and know before you go.”

Trails and restrooms at Colorado State Parks are open but all visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing.

The U.S. Forest Service is allowing dispersed camping in the National Forest lands but all developed campgrounds, restroom facilities, picnic areas and trailheads are temporarily closed.

Campfires are also not permitted on USFS land during the temporary closures.

Coloradans can camp right now in Bureau of Land Management sites. The only exception is in the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area near Salida, which is temporarily closed.

“Throughout this pandemic, BLM has remained open for business,” BLM spokesperson Jayson Barangan told FOX31.

He says campers need to be self-sufficient while on BLM land.

“Be sure to bring an adequate amount of water. Use sunscreen. And also practice social distancing and wear face coverings,” Barangan said.

He also suggests bringing the necessary equipment to provide your own toilet. Pack out everything you pack in. Campers should bring their own hand soap and sanitizers to keep up with good hygiene while outdoors.

Barangan says while on BLM land, campers should be extra cautious when it comes to health and safety.

“First responder and search and rescue resources may be limited, so we just encourage folks to practice common sense,” he said.

Even when all campgrounds eventually reopen, camping options will be limited to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are advising everyone to stay within 10 miles of their home,” Kochel said.

“As you plan trips like this, be sure to do so close to home. There’s no need for folks to travel over to the Western Slope to enjoy the outdoors,” Barangan said.