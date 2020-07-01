Colorado State Fair Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – The State Fair Committee announced Wednesday that the 2020 Annual Colorado State Fair Parade is cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“After careful consideration, it is with deep regret that we have to cancel this year’s parade,” says Steve Shirley, Chairman of the State Fair Parade Committee, “but the safety of our community comes first.”

The parade, themed “A Walk on the Wild Side”, was set to take place Saturday, August 29th. This is the first time the parade has been cancelled.

Due to COVID-19 Restrictions:

Traveling and being in close quarters for bands is prohibited. Social distancing would be difficult to maintain with participants on floats. The parade draws in around 40,000+ spectators, no guidelines are put in place for outdoor events of this size.

The State Fair Committee looks forward the the 2021 parade.