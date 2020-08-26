Colorado starts fund for small businesses affected by virus

DENVER (AP) – Gov. Jared Polis announced that Colorado small businesses suffering from the effects of the coronavirus will be able to apply for grants and loans as part of a new state program.

The Energize Colorado Gap Fund announced Wednesday will be open to businesses with less than 25 employees and will place an emphasis on minority, women and veteran-owned businesses as well as those in rural communities.

The $25 million fund received bipartisan support with public and private grants and loans to go toward those businesses that were unable to participate in the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program or didn’t receive enough.

During a news conference Wednesday, Polis also talked about new visitation guidelines for nursing homes in Colorado.