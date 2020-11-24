Colorado Springs, El Paso County moving to Level Red on COVID dial starting Friday

The Colorado Springs skyline around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs and El Paso County are moving to Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial, which means indoor dining will be prohibited starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at what is and isn’t allowed under Level Red – Severe Risk:

Indoor dining is closed under Level Red. Restaurants can still offer takeout, curbside pickup, delivery, and outdoor seating.

Level Red also means last call for on-premise alcohol sales will be moved from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gyms can operate at 10% capacity, with up to 10 people per room. Reservations are required.

Indoor events, both seated and unseated, are prohibited under Level Red. Outdoor events are still allowed, with restrictions. Worship services and life rites are also allowed, with restrictions.

The Level Red restrictions take effect on Friday at 5 p.m.

.@EPCPublicHealth Dr. Robin Johnson on Thanksgiving plans she wants us all to consider. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/s9KW2p8R7W — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) November 24, 2020

No new variances will be considered, and current variances will be re-evaluated under Level Red. El Paso County currently has variances for Great Wolf Lodge, Manitou Cliff Dwellings, Flying W Ranch, and the North Pole-Santa’s Workshop, according to the state dashboard.

The state said Level Red “is for counties with high levels of transmission, hospitalizations, and positivity rates.” Specifically, that means:

More than 15% positivity rates.

350+ cases per 100,000.

Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

As of Monday afternoon, El Paso County has a positivity rate of 14.65%, and more than 1,150 cases per 100,000, according to the county dashboard.

Red was previously the highest level on the state’s COVID-19 dial, but Gov. Jared Polis announced a new level, Purple, last week. There are no counties currently in Level Purple, according to the state dashboard.

The new six-color dial went into effect Friday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

As of Monday afternoon, 20 Colorado counties are in Level Red, including Pueblo, Otero, Alamosa, and Prowers counties in southern Colorado.