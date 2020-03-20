Colorado Springs bridge club member ‘shocked’ after second COVID-19 death linked to club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Colorado Springs Bridge Center remains closed after health officials announced Thursday the second COVID-19 death in El Paso County. Both victims were members of the bridge center.

"Shock, just shock. The Twitter feed and the emails today have just been heartbreaking," said Susan Krassy, a member of the bridge center.

The latest victim was a man in his 60s. Krassy says it came as a surprise due to the fact that other members believed he was going to recover.

"We thought he was doing OK. He was hanging in there," said Krassy.

The second death in El Paso County comes just six days after a woman in her 80s died from COVID-19. Health officials said previously she had an underlying health condition, but did not say what it was.

Both victims played at the bridge center in late February and early March.

Krassy says members of the bridge center are close-knit and communicate often. She says the average age of members at the club is about 70, putting many of them in the high-risk category for COVID-19. She says several others are showing symptoms of the virus.

El Paso County health officials have not said whether other members of the club have been tested for COVID-19.