Colorado shipping thousands of free COVID-19 test kits to residents

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is mailing thousands of free rapid COVID-19 tests to residents’ homes according to the department of public health.

CDPHE told the Problem Solvers in the last two weeks, 31,000 people have ordered at-home tests.

“Since the program began, we have shipped more than 100,000 orders, each including 4 tests,” said a CDPHE spokesperson.

Each test costs the state $8 according to the health department.

The rapid antigen tests being shipped show results in 15 minutes and were first given to parents, guardians and caregivers as an easy test to help keep transmission numbers down. Now, anyone can request a test and the state said once a test is ordered, it should be delivered within a week.

Earlier this year, CDPHE said the state bought two million Abbott BinaxNow rapid home tests and last week due to demand the state purchased another 500,000 tests.

Despite the demand, CDPHE said there is no current wait time for the free tests.

“We experienced significant demand when we initially launched the Rapid At-Home program, and individuals did initially experience wait times,” the spokesperson said.

To order a test, simply fill out an enrollment form then confirm the order through an email sent from CDPHE. Coloradans with questions can email CDPHE at cdphe_covidtesting@state.co.us.