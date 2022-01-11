Colorado sees record number of at-home test requests, deliveries may take 2 weeks

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – Demand for rapid COVID tests is peaking across the country, including here in Colorado. Our state has a free at-home delivery service, yet families are seeing delays in deliveries, wondering what they should do.

FOX31 Problem Solvers heard from a number of viewers wondering where their rapid-test deliveries from the state of Colorado went. We asked about delay times and plans to make up for the massive need.

Here are some answers and suggestions we received from CDPHE:

How long from order to delivery should Coloradans expect before receiving ordered test kits?

There currently is unprecedented national demand for rapid tests, and we are proud to be the first state in the nation to provide these tests for free to Coloradans. Because of the increased demand, it may take about two weeks for individuals to get their order. If people have symptoms they should not wait for the test to arrive, they should go to one of more than 150 free community testing sites.

Is the state seeing a backlog of deliveries?

We experienced a significant increase in demand for tests in the past few weeks. It has extended the amount of time it takes for individuals to receive their tests.

We have added an additional supplier to our at-home testing program, which will increase inventory. We are working with Amazon now to start shipping these to Coloradans who have ordered tests.

We know Coloradans are eager to obtain at-home tests, and we are pleased we’ve been able to provide more than 1.5 million tests to individuals and organizations. We expect to fulfill all of the orders placed and appreciate everyone’s patience while we work to distribute orders as we receive additional supply.

How many Covid-19 home tests have been ordered since Jan. 1, 2022?

From January 1 through January 9, 2022, individuals and organizations have placed 142,399 orders for over-the-counter rapid tests.

How many total tests distributed since Sept. 20, 2021?

This is our most popular testing program, and we’re pleased we’ve been able to distribute more than 1.5 million tests to Coloradans.

How much has the request for tests grown since starting the free program for everyone?

When we first launched the program, we received a significant influx of initial orders. After that first wave, individuals ordering tests consistently received them within about a week. At that time we were receiving — and fulfilling — roughly 3,000 orders a day.

Throughout December, the order numbers began to increase, and around Dec. 19, our order numbers spiked. We had several days where we received as many as 20,000 orders in a day. We work diligently to distribute orders as soon as our weekly shipment arrives. And as mentioned above, we have added a new vendor that will help increase inventory.

The at-home testing program offers another free testing option for Coloradans and is designed for screening testing. If people need to test immediately because of an exposure or they are experiencing

symptoms, they should visit one of the more than 150 free community testing sites.

Does the state continue to receive weekly shipments from Abbott? 95,000 weekly?

In addition to our weekly shipments from Abbott, we have added an additional supplier to our at-home testing program which will increase supplies.

Has the state reduced the number of tests sent for each order? Has the number gone from four kits to two?

Individuals can order one kit, which contains two tests, and they can order twice a week. We adjusted the shipments from two kits to one kit so that we can fulfill more orders more quickly.