Colorado Secretary of State’s Office outlines news procedures, rules for elections during COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with county clerks, enacted a series of temporary emergency rules on Saturday that outline procedures for conducting elections during the pandemic.

The rules will go into effect immediately and will be applied to the June 30 State Primary.

The Secretary of State’s Office says these rules address many aspects of the election process in order to protect voters, election judges and staff.

“The current national health crisis has caused all of us to re-examine our election processes,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “These new temporary rules provide essential guidelines so voters can be confident that, regardless of the circumstances, they can cast a ballot as safely as possible. I would like to thank our Elections Division for their leadership on this issue and the county clerks for their assistance in providing feedback on these rules.”

The new rules state that counties must follow guidelines from the Colorado Department of Health, the Governor’s Office and local health officials.

Additionally, the rules outline the procedure for receiving and processing ballots, social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment.

Social distancing guidelines must be enforced, and voting equipment and voting booths are to be cleaned after each use.

The Secretary of State’s Office will also issue further guidance in the coming weeks.

You can find additional information on these rules, click here.