Colorado scientists adjust to new pace under the coronavirus

A medical lab is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

DENVER (Colorado Public Radio) — Academic science in Colorado looks different under the news restrictions in place due to the coronavirus.

Labs are shut down. Grants are on hold. Many academic research expeditions have been downsized or canceled.

However, some jobs just can’t be done remotely. In Colorado’s academic world, there’s a class of workers deemed essential and required to continue work on college campuses.

At Colorado State University in Fort Collins, there’s a group of virologists work on the Foothills campus on a COVID-19 vaccine.

There’s also the Colorado Climate Center researcher who records in-person temperature and cloud cover measurements.