Colorado schools saw one COVID-19 outbreak every day last week

DENVER (KDVR) – No setting produced more or more consistent COVID-19 outbreaks than education/childcare in the week ending Oct. 28.

Denver metro parents have condemned Denver Public Schools’ decision to send certain elementary grades back to virtual learning after a short time back in classrooms. The decision comes on the heels of a rising caseload

Denver and the four metro area counties tightened COVID-19 restrictions this week alongside public officials’ warnings they may trigger another quarantine unless citizens do their part to stop October’s rising case numbers.

The week ending Oct. 28 did not show a marked improvement from the rest of the month. It also includes the trends seen in fall of more and more outbreaks, coming from everyday locales.

According to data from Colorado Department of Health and Environment, every day of the week ending Oct. 28 (except Sunday) produced at least one outbreak from K-12 schools and childcare centers. Only healthcare facilities have as steady a presence.

CDPHE groups its outbreak tracking statistics in 13 brackets that group settings according to common characteristics. Childcare, colleges, camps and K-12 schools are grouped in camps/education/childcare.

Grouped into the broader state categories, camps/education/childcare produce the highest and most regularly-occurring outbreaks.

By percentage of last week, they make a quarter of all outbreaks.

Schools and childcare centers are indeed a worse problem in Denver County than in Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas or Jefferson counties.

More than half of last week’s outbreaks happened in Denver, Arapahoe and Adams counties, while Jefferson and Douglas counties had comparatively few outbreaks.

Denver County produced seven camps/education/childcare outbreaks, Adams County three, Arapahoe two, and Jefferson and Douglas counties one apiece.