Colorado School of Public Health: Social distancing measures could last until end of year

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado can expect to have some form of social distancing restrictions in place until the end of the year, according to the Colorado School of Public Health.

The CSPH devises the models the state is using to determine the impact of Safer at Home measures.

The school’s Dean, Dr. Jonathan Samet, said it’s impossible to know the exact length of time the measures will be in place.

But Samet and other top health officials say there is still a long road ahead to deal with COVID-19.

“It’s clear we will need to use, in the end, all the measures we have available. The models for now say we are in this for the longer run,” said Samet.

Health officials speculate that time frame could last until the end of the year.

Gov. Jared Polis said he did not have a “crystal ball” to give out specific timelines for a return to normalcy.

His Safer at Home guidelines will be reevaluated June 1.

It’s currently unclear what the next set of guidelines will include.

The uncertainty has been grueling for restaurants.

Starting Wednesday, they will be allowed to open at 50% capacity or with a maximum of 50 customers.

There will be strict social distancing measures in place.

Some restaurant owners have said they will not be able to survive with the smaller crowds.

Polis pleaded with restaurant owners and municipalities to figure out how to survive.

“Think creatively. If we are going to get our restaurants through this in a safe way, I’m calling upon our entrepreneurs and the restaurant industry and our municipal leaders to think creatively. Let’s be team players here. Let’s get folks through this,” said Polis during a news conference.

The state’s top doctors are saying the number of COVID-19 infections are on a downward trend. They added that the risk of spread is now lower but still a concern.

The governor says that’s why he’s pushing testing.

Currently between 4,000 and 5,000 tests are being conducted daily in Colorado. Polis said the state has the capacity to test as many as 8,500 people a day.

And one other big concern looming: Colorado’s older population is still most at risk. As the state begins to reopen, they are being asked to stay at home as much as possible.