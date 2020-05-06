Colorado School of Public Health dean: Safer at Home is not ‘Go out and do whatever you used to’

DENVER (KDVR) — Experts who are tracking and predicting the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado said the public must continue to be mindful of best practices for staying healthy as businesses start to reopen.

“The public has to remember that Safer at Home is not, ‘go out and do whatever you used to do,’” Jonathan Samet, Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, said.

Samet leads a team of experts that is creating scientific models of the virus’ evolution in Colorado, based on science, math and data.

“A model is just a representation of how we think reality works, and of course, we can be off in how we think reality works,” he said.

His group is preparing new models showing the impact of the virus on hospitalizations and intensive care units that should be available within the week, a spokesperson for the Colorado School of Public Health told the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

The previous set of models — released in late April — analyzed various precautionary health scenarios and their potential impact.

“Measures taken to date, including those taken on March 17 and March 26, have slowed the COVID-19 epidemic in Colorado and there is indication of a downturn indicative that the curve is ‘bending,’” the group wrote in its report. “Assuming social distancing is maintained at current levels, we expect to see declines in hospital demand in coming days….If these successful interventions are continued, it is likely that most Coloradans remain susceptible to infection (i.e., uninfected) with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

While there are other models that are used by government agencies around the country, Samet said it is useful when more than one model shows a similar trend.

“If they differ in some number predicted a bit, that’s not a surprise. If models diverge in their predictions in ways that would lead to different (policy) decisions, then we really have to work hard to understand why there are such differences and make sure we’re being guided by the models that we think are most correct.”

Samet said the Colorado-based models were first created to understand how serious the peak could be in the state.

“Of course, the peak was not that high because that’s what we wanted to avoid,” he said, “and now, we’ve learned from that experience. We’ve looked at how much social distancing we’ve achieved, and now we are making projections for the future. What is critical is making sure we understand how people are responding to the change in orders – the Safer at Home (orders).”

The next few weeks will be critical, said Samet.

“We want to make sure we see our predictions come true. If we begin to see deviation from them, then we may have to re-look at the strategies that are in place.”