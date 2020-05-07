Colorado School of Mines student develops low-cost ventilator for use in COVID-19 fight

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Grant Kahl, a Colorado School of Mines student, and friend Eric Love are leading a team that has developed a low-cost ventilator.

“Our main goal was to get something out there as quickly as possible,” Kahl said.

“My buddy and I pulled in a few other students and put in over 400 hours in two and a half weeks. I wake up and do this.”

The ventilator, which can be manufactured for about $500, is designed to be cost effective, fully functional, highly compact and portable for use in health care settings around the world.

Less than a month after building his first prototype, he’s already received some interest from the U.S. military.