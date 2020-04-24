Colorado school districts preparing for major budget cuts due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — School districts across Colorado are being told to prepare for major cuts to next year’s budget.

According to Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Jason Glass, those cuts could be as high as 10%.

“We won’t know those final numbers until May,” he says. “We have heard guidance from the Colorado Department of Education that indicates a large range of potential reductions. Anywhere from 1 to 10 percent for next year, below the current year.”

Glass is expecting a cut of about 5%, which he says would be $34 million for Jeffco Public Schools.

The district is considering pay reductions, mandatory furloughs, and even consolidating smaller schools.

“You have to generate solutions that are at the scale of the problem,” says Glass. “We want to keep cuts away from the schools, and people in the schools, as much as we can.”

Douglas County school leaders were less specific during a virtual town hall Thursday, but Superintendent Thomas Tucker says they too are preparing for large cuts.

“We aren’t able to answer any staffing questions at this time,” said Tucker. “But we know we have some tough decisions ahead.”

He says cuts to sports, and things like band, are also being considered.

“I can’t promise anything won’t be cut,” he says.

State legislators are preparing for billions of dollars in lost revenue due to the pandemic. It’s unclear how much of that money will come out of education.

“We know it’s likely to be disruptive,” says Glass.

Both districts are asking for input from parents and students, on which programs they value most.

Denver Public Schools is also bracing for slashes to funding.

“We will always look first at things that are saving money without touching peoples’ jobs,” said DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova.

She said the district has already implemented a hiring freeze for central office positions and a sending freeze.

Cordova met with the school board last week where they also discussed the possibility of furloughs, pay freezes and not giving out of living increases.

The consolidations of certain schools could also be an option but Cordova said that would take time. Additionally, if they went that route, it would not be by the fall of this year.