Colorado School Districts offering meals during COVID-19 closures

DENVER (KDVR) — Below is a list of some schools providing meals while classes are canceled.
Pinnacle Charter Schools – Starting Monday morning, March 16 through March 20, Pinnacle will deploy their school buses as part of their PACK Meal Delivery. There will be 12 delivery locations near regular centrally located Pinnacle school bus stops. Miller said bus drivers will hand out breakfast and lunch bags to students from 8a.m. to about 9 a.m. For the route, click here.
DPS – Classes will be suspended from March 16 until April 7. Free meals will be available to students during this time. They can be picked up at the following locations:
- Abraham Lincoln High School
- Bruce Randolph School
- Cowell Elementary School
- The Evie Dennis campus
- Denver Center for International Studies Baker
- Manual High School
- The Montbello campus
- North High School
- Place Bridge Academy
- Joe Shoemaker School
- STRIVE Prep – Sunnyside
Adams County 12 — Meal service will start on Tuesday, March 17 and operate through the last day of the extended spring break (Friday, March 27). Meals will be served at the following locations from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Horizon High School – 5321 E. 136th Avenue, Thornton , CO
Legacy High School – 2701 W. 136th Avenue, Broomfield, CO
Mountain Range High School – 12500 Huron Street, Westminster, CO
Northglenn High School – 601 W 100th Place, Northglenn, CO
Thornton High School – 9351 N Washington Street, Thornton, CO
Boulder Valley School District – On Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., food will be available at these locations:
Creekside Elementary School
Crestview Elementary School
Columbine Elementary School
Emerald Elementary School
Louisville Middle School
Nederland High School
Pioneer Elementary School
Sanchez Elementary School
University Hill Elementary School