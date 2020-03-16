Colorado School Districts offering meals during COVID-19 closures

DENVER (KDVR) — Below is a list of some schools providing meals while classes are canceled.

Pinnacle Charter Schools – Starting Monday morning, March 16 through March 20, Pinnacle will deploy their school buses as part of their PACK Meal Delivery. There will be 12 delivery locations near regular centrally located Pinnacle school bus stops. Miller said bus drivers will hand out breakfast and lunch bags to students from 8a.m. to about 9 a.m. For the route, click here.

DPS – Classes will be suspended from March 16 until April 7. Free meals will be available to students during this time. They can be picked up at the following locations:

Abraham Lincoln High School

Bruce Randolph School

Cowell Elementary School

The Evie Dennis campus

Denver Center for International Studies Baker

Manual High School

The Montbello campus

North High School

Place Bridge Academy

Joe Shoemaker School

STRIVE Prep – Sunnyside

Adams County 12 — Meal service will start on Tuesday, March 17 and operate through the last day of the extended spring break (Friday, March 27). Meals will be served at the following locations from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Horizon High School – 5321 E. 136th Avenue, Thornton , CO

Legacy High School – 2701 W. 136th Avenue, Broomfield, CO

Mountain Range High School – 12500 Huron Street, Westminster, CO

Northglenn High School – 601 W 100th Place, Northglenn, CO

Thornton High School – 9351 N Washington Street, Thornton, CO

Boulder Valley School District – On Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., food will be available at these locations:

Creekside Elementary School

Crestview Elementary School

Columbine Elementary School

Emerald Elementary School

Louisville Middle School

Nederland High School

Pioneer Elementary School

Sanchez Elementary School

University Hill Elementary School