Colorado school districts lean toward hybrid system of education amid COVID-19 uncertainty

DENVER (KDVR) — School districts across the state are finalizing contingency plans for reopening in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The spread of the virus and the perception of safety are the driving factors that will determine how schools move forward in August and September, according to experts.

A hybrid model of online and in-person education is a strong possibility for many districts in the Denver metro. On Tuesday, the Boulder Valley School District presented a plan supporting hybrid education.

“We have a level of ingenuity and support that we would never have thought possible just four short months ago,” said BVSD Southwest Area Superintendent Margaret Crespo.

Boulder Valley will offer childcare during the online days and before and after school during in-person days. One day a week will be dedicated strictly to virtual learning in order to deep clean school buildings.

With mask wearing in place, Boulder Valley students — and children across Colorado — will be spaced out in classrooms per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Staggered online schedules will make distancing possible.

BVSD parents are being encouraged to come up with new ways to get their kids to and from school to avoid overcrowding on school buses.

Meanwhile, at Aurora Public Schools, the cohort model is being discussed where up to 30 children would be kept together in a classroom. It’s a design that would allow limited quarantining. If one child gets sick, the entire school wouldn’t necessarily need to quarantine under the cohort system. However, a potential of 30 kids in one classroom was a concern during a meeting of Aurora school board members on Tuesday.

“Who’s giving that policy that 30 students in a single classroom is an appropriate number to have,” Marques Ivey, an Aurora Public Schools board member, asked during the meeting.

Individual districts determine cohort size, according to Aurora Public Schools administration.

While Boulder Valley seems more likely to start the fall with a hybrid mode, Aurora Public Schools will continue monitoring COVID-19 cases with the goal of determining next steps on Aug. 4.

Exempt employees pose an operational concern for every district. Exempt employees are educators who are older or who have medical exemptions. They are allowed to stay home during the pandemic. If a district has too many exempt employees, that could force more online learning despite a slower COVID-19 spread.