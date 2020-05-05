Colorado restaurants, struggling to survive, may have to wait until June to reopen dining rooms

DENVER (KDVR) — It will likely take longer to reopen restaurants across Colorado than originally thought. Gov. Jared Polis says dining rooms could very well be closed throughout May. The governor previously said the goal was to allow dining rooms to reopen by May 15. Now he says that might not happen until June.

“I want to make sure we’re safe,” said Amy Barrett, who co-owns Tables Restaurant with her husband.

Tables Restaurant has been in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood for 15 years.

“Whatever situation we’re in … we’re able to mold into what the community needs, and now, what we all need,” Barrett said.

From fine dining to now takeout, they’ve been forced to make big changes that will be a standard way of doing business moving forward.

“Even if we open May 15 or early June — there’s going to be a large portion of the community that is not going to go out or feel safe to go out,” Barrett explained.

At Golden’s Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery, Melissa Devitt and her husband continue offering curbside orders. They own Mr. Miner’s Meat & Cheese.

“For us in Golden, Colorado — being a very tourist town — we’re missing tourist season right now,” Devitt said.

Some restaurant owners have already gone out of business. Not meeting the May 15 goal will lead to more restaurants closing for good.