Colorado restaurants struggle with new takeout-only rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — Will restaurants survive? That’s what restaurant owners themselves are asking on day two of takeout-only.

Across Colorado (and much of the country), dining rooms remain empty.

On East Colfax in Denver, Hank’s Texas Barbecue is hoping to survive. It has been open for a year. Surviving that first year of was an accomplishment. What’s currently happening is a nightmare.

“It has been super challenging," said owner Chris Nicki.

While Nicki has taken a hit, takeout calls and online orders via Grubhub and DoorDash have been steady — something for which he’s grateful.

“It’s just still something we’ve got to push through and try to make the best of it,” Nicki said.

Across the street at GB Fish and Chips, GM Brian Kramer says his bosses considered closing the Colfax location but decided to give takeout-only a shot.

“It hasn’t been as bad as I had imagined it would be,” Kramer said.

While the regulars keep calling for their British favorites, a downtown tavern is struggling.

“We’re going to do our best to hang it out,” said Blake Street Tavern owner Chris Fuselier.

Fuselier has laid off 83 of his 90 employees. Takeout represented five percent of his regular business prior to the public health order.

“Right away, we started calling DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats ... couldn’t get through to all three of them at the time.”

On Tuesday, Fuselier got through to DoorDash but was told it would take five business days to get his business on their system. Until then, the phone lines are open.

“Tomorrow we’re getting snow,” Fuselier said. “I’ll tell you what — I’ve got an all-wheel-drive car. You order from me tomorrow, I’ll personally deliver to your lobby or to your doorstep.”

Orders to close restaurants came from the governor and Denver mayor on Monday.