Colorado restaurants move to takeout service, hope to survive

DENVER (KDVR) — Restaurants and bars are two of the industries forced to close its doors to the public starting Tuesday. The businesses must turn exclusively to takeout and delivery service in order to survive.

The move — which could be as long as eight weeks in Denver County — is causing massive anxiety within an industry that employs 285,000 workers.

There are nearly 12,000 restaurants and bars across Colorado.

“This is a business that’s hard to change on a dime,” said Kurt Pletcher, co-owner to Four Friends Kitchen in Stapleton. “I can tell you, lots of stress and lots of sleepless nights anticipating this moment, and certainly, tonight will be no different.”

Pletcher plans to move to takeout and delivery. That’s also the goal around the corner at Casey’s Bistro and Pub where customers were greeted with a window sign explaining what’s to come.

“It’s depressing,” said Casey’s patron Jessica Johnson. “It’s hard to stay positive right now.”

Johnson offered dine-in support one last time on Monday before she’ll be required to call ahead for an order.

William Howell manages the kitchen at The Corner Beet in Capitol Hill. He fears COVID-19 could be deadly for his business.

“I think the biggest stress I’m feeling is just whether or not we can survive this,” Howell said.

The coronavirus restaurant shutdown will, no doubt, land a huge blow to the economy and government coffers. The Colorado restaurant industry generated $348 million last year in state taxes, according to the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Ten percent of Coloradans work in restaurants. Pletcher is dreading potential layoffs.

“Our primary concern is to make sure that we can sell enough to pay our employees during this period of time,” he said.

Statewide, restaurants and bars have been ordered closed for at least 30 days. For Denver, the expectation is a closure of eight weeks.