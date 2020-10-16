Colorado restaurants fear new COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver restaurants are bracing for the possibility of new COVID-19-related restrictions that could further cut into their business. The number of cases of the coronavirus are on the rise in the Denver area. State and city health officials may be ready to order new restrictions to stem the spike.

We reached out to the Denver Department of Public Health. A spokesperson gave us this statement.

We are working on an updated public health order. It is still in draft form. We will release it when it’s ready. Tammy Vigil, Denver Public Health and Environment

Many restaurants in Denver are already trying to get by with just 25% of indoor capacity. Others, like Hi-Tide on Larimer Street near downtown, have closed for good. Restaurant owners say any new restrictions will be a challenge.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will update the city at 11 a.m. Gov. Polis is will update the state on COVID-19 on Friday at 1 p.m.