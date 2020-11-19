Colorado restaurants adjust to latest COVID restrictions, funding proposal

DENVER (KDVR) — Restaurants in areas moving to the new Level Red on the state’s dial are preparing to accommodate customers outdoors again.

Many were able to make the switch early on in the pandemic, but the weather was warmer. Leaders in the industry fear things may be a lot tougher this time around.

While closing indoor dining certainly presents a big challenge for owners, they are finding solutions that meet state standards and keep their businesses going.

Starting Friday, restaurants in 15 counties across the state will temporarily close their indoor dining rooms to customers.

“We’d seen a lot of regulars come back — a lot of people wanting to come out and continue to support us like they have been for the last few years,” said restauranteur Jeff Osaka.

Osaka owns Osaka Ramen and Sushi Rama. He has come up with innovative ways to keep the restaurants open safely but now he plans to combine the brands to offer similar menu items at each location.

While Osaka has the means and creativity to adhere to the ever-changing restrictions, the Colorado Restaurant Association fears that’s not the case for many others.

“When we asked restaurants what would happen in the event of indoor dining shutdowns, nearly 25 percent told us they would consider closing permanently within one month,” said association president Sonia Riggs.

Gov. Jared Polis is proposing restaurants keep the 2.9 percent sales tax the state would normally collect on food for four months. It is a gesture Osaka said would be a great help for owners trying to rebound.

“It’s huge and he also is recommending another package directed towards our industry. I think the special session that he is calling, that’s going to be on the table. So that is exciting for us as well,” Osaka said.

The restaurant association said winterizing outdoor spaces will be key to surviving the rest of the year. It will begin distributing grants to help make that happen next week.