Colorado residents pitch in after coronavirus strikes the Navajo Nation

CORTEZ, Colo. (KDVR) — The coronavirus is hitting the Navajo Nation hard.

The country’s largest Indian reservation, Navajo Nation sits just across Colorado’s southwestern corner.

The reservation — which spans Utah, New Mexico and Arizona — is seeing a high number of COVID-19 cases, according to the nonprofit Utah Navajo Health System.

“The death rate on the reservation without the virus is still high without this outbreak, so add this and it’s devastating,” said Pete Sands, who is coordinating a donation and delivery effort sponsored by the nonprofit.

“People are hurting everywhere, you know? Navajo Nation has very limited resources. Health infrastructure is not as well as we’d like to help,” Sands said.









While the Nation is requiring masks and has implemented strict weekend curfews, the infection rate is soaring.

“I would say they are in desperate need at this point,” said Cherie Olsen.

Cortez residents Cherie and Brian Olsen are doing what they can to deliver essential supplies: food, water and firewood to thousands of residents spread across the reservation.

Olsen said, “30 percent are without running water. Forty percent without electricity. So even to wash their hands, they don’t have the ability to do that. They don’t have the ability to go into town and buy groceries for two weeks and shelter in place because they can’t afford to do that.”

Brian is a dentist with Utah Navajo Health System. He and his wife Cherie are driving hundreds of miles criss-crossing the desert to deliver supplies to people’s doors so people stay home.

Workers with the health care system say many Navajos live with extended families in one home and there are several homes were grandparents are caring for grandchildren.

“It’s spreading like wildfire because how they live and where they live and they are just in desperate need. They are so remote, they need those supplies and they need them now,” said Olsen. “It scared me. How do people get information out here or get help? It was eye-opening for me to see it.”

Cheri’s family business in Cortez, Blue Bird Flour, donated 1,000 pounds of flour, but this Coloradan says she’s afraid for these people.

“We love the Navajo people with all of our hearts,” said Olsen.

The Cortez resident told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the Navajo people are scared and she is afraid for them.

“Anything that people can do to help, this is an area that is highly in need,” said Olsen.

To send donations contact the Utah Navajo Health System, visit its website.