Colorado requires some insurers to waive virus test fees

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will soon require the health insurance insurers it regulates to fully cover testing, under certain conditions, for the new coronavirus.

The Division of Insurance is ordering insurers to waive co-pays, deductibles and coinsurance payments for covered persons seeking testing for COVID-19.

The waivers apply only to patients who have been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 and who shows symptoms of lower respiratory illness.

News & Resources: Updates on the coronavirus

They also apply to patients with symptoms who’ve traveled to areas where infection rates are high, or patients hospitalized with severe respiratory illnesses without a diagnosis.

Colorado announced a ninth positive test for the coronavirus on Monday.