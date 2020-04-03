Colorado receives third allotment of critical resources to help communities respond to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will be distributing critical resources to help communities respond to COVID-19 this week.

Colorado received a third allotment from the Strategic National Stockpile, which will be distributed across the state.

The Strategic National Stockpile is “the nation’s largest supply of potentially life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.”

This week, Colorado received the following:

122,490 N95 masks

287,022 surgical masks

56,160 face shields

57,300 surgical gowns

392,000 gloves

3,636 coveralls

Over the course of the three allotments, Colorado has received:

220,010 N95 masks

517,000 surgical masks

100,232 face shields

100,140 surgical gowns

504,000 gloves

3,816 coveralls

These materials will be distributed to every county health department and tribe where they are needed most. When determining where these items are needed most, the State Unified Command Group, which is part of the State EOC, reviews the following factors:

county population

portion of the population that is older than age 65 proportional to the state population

the number of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospitals

if the county or tribe has received supplies previously

All counties health departments and tribes in the state will receive supplies.

The following is a list of ways you can assist during the COVID-19 crisis.

The EOC is coordinating requests for supplies, donations of supplies, vendors who can provide supplies, and trained medical personnel. Please follow the three steps on the Colorado Business EOC website [colorado.gov/cobeoc/business-members-and-vendors] to create an account in the state resource database.

Coloradans who wish to donate or volunteer to help those affected by COVID-19 can visit www.helpcoloradonow.com.

There is an urgent need for blood. Go to vitalent.org to sign up to donate blood.

REMINDER: If you have symptoms of COVID-19, CDPHE is urging the public not to wait for a test to self-isolate.