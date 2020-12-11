Colorado polio survivor reflects on vaccine progress in her lifetime

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A lot has changed in the more than 60 years since the first polio vaccine became widely available to Americans, but those who endured the disease appreciate how far along we’ve come.

“In 1950 both my sister and I contracted polio. I was 4, she was 14 months at the time,” said Marny Eulberg. “I was hospitalized for about six months, and I left the hospital with a long leg brace going up to my thigh.”

Eulberg grew up on a farm in South Dakota, and has faded memories of the time after she contracted polio, years before a vaccine was developed.

“Some of the issues people talk about now with isolation, I was in contagion isolation for an unknown length of time and my parents could only see me through a glass window,” Eulberg said.

She eventually left the hospital after about six months, frequently rehabbing through water aerobics. Eulberg’s scar was a thigh-high brace for her leg through her formative years.

The now-Wheat Ridge resident doesn’t remember exactly how long she remained in isolation from her parents, but is left with splotches of memories of how the public reacted to having access to a vaccine.

”My parents took us to get the Salk vaccine as soon as it was available, so we all got the polio shots and then when the Sabin vaccine came out in the early ’60s, we were lined up with everybody else at the grade school,” Eulberg said.

At the time, it took four years to develop a vaccine. Eulberg is grateful the process now includes mass development while there are trials, so the public can have access more quickly.

“There wasn’t a great plan for how to produce it, like there is right now where they’re doing the production while they’re still evaluating,” Eulberg said.

But even 65 years after a vaccine hit the market, polio still exists today, lingering with more than 100 cases in the Middle East.

Eulberg served on the Board of Polio Health International for roughly 10 years. She still believes to this day that polio could still be eradicated entirely, if the right people were just willing to get vaccinated.