Colorado places first order for COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Friday that it has placed the state’s first order for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDPHE said it ordered 46,800 doses through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

“Regular vaccine allocation from the federal government will be based on the size of Colorado’s total population and the quantity of ready-to-ship doses from the manufacturer. Colorado makes up 1.69% of the U.S. population, so we expect 1.69% of the available vaccine,” the state health department said in a press release.

An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s vaccine has not yet been issued by the Food and Drug Administration. Once it is, shipments will begin within 24 hours, according to the CDPHE.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the CDPHE, said the department will act as quickly as possible to distribute the vaccine.

“We are working closely with local public health agencies, hospitals and other health care providers, pharmacies, and diverse community partners to distribute and administer the vaccine as equitably and efficiently as possible. Because of limited quantities, it will take several months to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it — so we need Coloradans to continue to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.

The vaccine will be distributed to approximately 200 provider locations throughout the state.

On Wednesday, the CDPHE identified 16 locations with ultra-cold freezers where the vaccines can be stored.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, the average healthy Coloradan could start to get vaccinated by mid- to late April 2021.