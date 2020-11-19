Colorado paramedics remain flexible through second wave

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the men and women who arrive at your door in an emergency are learning to adapt to their community’s needs.

“We see people who are very sick, so we have to protect ourselves on some level, but we’re also trying to provide the best care that we can,” said Denver Health Paramedic Brian Lee. “A lot of us are in public safety because we like those dynamic environments, we like those challenges.”

Lee says they haven’t necessarily seen a big uptick in calls, but that COVID adds a layer on top of the calls they normally take. He’s noticed an uptick in calls from domestic violence to mental health, issues aggravated by the pandemic.

“We’re trying to help people in the best way we can, and a lot of that is public education and helping people make informed decisions,” Lee said.

But outside of the Denver metro, rural EMTs are dealing with a different equation.

“Now in the second wave, I can’t tell you we’re faring as well,” said Upper Pine River Fire Protection District Chief Bruce Evans. “We have a lot of community spread and we’re one of those counties that’s going to red status on Friday.”

Evans is based in southwest La Plata County, but also serves as the incoming president of the National Association of EMTs. He says nationwide, calls are down roughly 15-30%. He attributes that to more people staying at home with the second wave of COVID cases sweeping the country.

With fewer calls, volunteer EMTs in rural areas are finding other ways to serve in this crisis.

“They can jump in and supplement the health department, so I think in a lot of these smaller communities where there is no services, for example, we’re going to be doing COVID testing in our community Friday morning,” Evans said.

But one of the concerns for these rural areas is the fact that most of their crews work on a volunteer basis, and could be exposed in that capacity or during their day job. On top of that, Evans says these volunteers trend on the older side, suggesting they could be more at risk if contracting the virus.

“You have to realize that it doesn’t take much to cripple a rural service, and especially a rural service that relies on volunteer firefighters and volunteer EMS workers that have jobs in other places,” Evans said.