Colorado orders 2 million more at-home COVID-19 test kits 

This image provided by Abbot in September 2021 shows packaging for their BinaxNOW self test for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country. But the tests have already disappeared from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the U.S., and manufacturers warn it will take them weeks to ramp up production, which was slashed after demand for the tests plummeted over the summer of 2021. (Abbot via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — The steady demand for free at-home COVID-19 tests continues in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the state has ordered 2 million more COVID-19 test kits.

“We have a purchase order with Abbott, the test manufacturer, for about 2 million tests,” CDPHE said. “We receive approximately 95,000 over-the-counter tests each week.”

While the tests are free for users, each test costs the state about $8.04 and $1.25 for shipping.

“This is a free solution for parents who want to test their children at home and frontline workers who want to do their own weekly testing,” said the department.

Since the Rapid At-Home test became available three months ago, CDPHE has distributed 1,134,558 tests.

According to the state’s joint information center, 41,291 individuals have requested tests so far in December.

The rapid antigen test shows results in 15 minutes and is available online.

“Each individual order includes four tests and each household can order twice a week,” the state told the Problem Solvers.

To order a test, fill out an enrollment form then confirm the order through an email sent from CDPHE.

Colorado also has more than 140 free community testing sites​ according to the state do not require identification or insurance and provide PCR tests.