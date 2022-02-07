Colorado has one of the lowest COVID death rates in the country

DENVER (KDVR) — The country broke yet another COVID record over the weekend, but Colorado is standing out from the grimness.

The United States passed another COVID death count milestone over the weekend. Nationwide, over 900,000 people have died from or with COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Colorado, 11,202 have died according to the health department.

The Centennial State has had better outcomes than the rest of the country for mortality.

Colorado has one of the lowest overall COVID death rates in the country. With 195 deaths per 100,000, Colorado ranks 41st overall, in between the rates of Virginia and Nebraska.

Vermont – which only saw 522 deaths throughout the pandemic – has the lowest death rate at 83.7 per 100,000. Mississippi had the highest with 378 per 100,000.

Colorado’s total COVID deaths did not largely contribute to the country’s total. Though it is the country’s 21st most populous state, it has the 27th highest COVID death count. The majority of the country’s COVID deaths come from the 10 most populous states.

The three states with the highest populations – California, Texas and Florida – have also seen the highest numbers of COVID deaths with 80,022, 79,135 and 66,007, respectively. New York is fourth with 64,970.

These and the other populous states account for the bulk of COVID deaths. Over 445,000 were in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey and Arizona.