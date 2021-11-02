Colorado officials push monoclonal antibody treatments to lower COVID hospitalizations numbers

A nurse enters a monoclonal antibody site, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Numerous sites are open around the state offering monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that Colorado’s COVID-19 rates are the fifth worst in the country, and one in 51 Coloradans are contagious.

As hospitals continue to fill up with COVID patients, there is now a big push for eligible people to get monoclonal antibody treatments. That treatment is an infusion that must be administered by a provider.

The treatments are available at more than 160 locations across the state, but this week the state also began using buses to provide the treatment and increase access to it. This week the buses are operating in Evans, Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

The goal is to bring down the number of COVID hospitalizations.

“We are estimating that at the peak of our pandemic in late November or early December, we could potentially see 200 to 400 fewer hospitalizations at that time,” state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said.

Data shows monoclonal antibodies can reduce the risk of hospitalization by 70 to 80%.

“They reduce your likelihood of having severe COVID when given early in the course of infection,” Polis said.

The treatment is available for people who have tested positive for COVID, have mild to moderate symptoms that appeared within the last ten days, and who are at high risk of developing severe illness.

COVID patients can contact their provider to see if they are eligible and the provider can write a prescription so the patient can access the treatment on the buses or at another infusion center.

But officials warn, this treatment is not a replacement for vaccine.

“Get vaccinated. It’s the best protection you can have,” Polis said.

You can find a list of locations providing monoclonal antibody treatments on Colorado’s COVID website.